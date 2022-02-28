TS SpaceTech framework launch to be a Metaverse affair

One of the frontrunners in adopting emerging technologies, the Telangana government has now set its sight on Metaverse for the launch of SpaceTech Framework.

“We are planning to launch the SpaceTech Framework on April 18 using Metaverse. There will not be any physical event, it will all be virtual,” IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said here on Monday.

ISRO chairman and Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao are among those invited to the programme, he said, on the sidelines of the launch of Metaverse practice by IT firm Tech Mahindra.

The framework has been finalised after consultations with the stakeholders, he said, adding it is being released in the backdrop of spacetech and startups in the domain becoming popular.