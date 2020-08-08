TS sops for units employing locals

HYDERABAD

08 August 2020 23:37 IST

Policy is in line with KCR’s emphasis on providing a different model for country

Telangana is seeking to take a different path with its proposal to provide additional incentives to new industrial units that recruit more local candidates, skilled as well as semi-skilled.

The decision not to go for reservation as some States have done is based on its emphasis on facilitating the process rather than achieving it through a mandate.

While Telangana too has a compulsion of creating job opportunities for locals, just like other States, “we felt we should not do reservation,” Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said about the proposal on additional incentives that the Cabinet had approved on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional incentive above what is now being offered, be it on GST, power tariff and capital subsidy, would be given to new enterprises employing more people from the State. The guidelines and rules of the policy were likely to be readied in 10-15 days, the senior official said.

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are among the States that opted for reservation of jobs for locals in the private sector. The decision did not go down well with industries and industry bodies.

Two-pronged approach

It is in this backdrop that Telangana decided to pursue a different path — a two-pronged approach to offer additional incentives and skilling youth. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was keen on Telangana providing a different model to the country, Mr. Ranjan said.

The focus is on creating an enabling mechanism. If the units do not take on board as many locals as required, they will not be eligible for additional incentives. But, it would not translate into their being penalised, he said.

On whether views of industry were sought, Mr. Ranjan said “we know what they do not want.”

The State government is considering engaging with ITIs, especially those in proximity to industrial clusters, to make them offer courses meeting the job requirements of the units. TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge) did this for the IT sector, “we need to do it for the manufacturing sector,” he said.

The decision on additional incentives has come at a time when industry is looking forward to payment of pending incentives. Mr. Ranjan said the State Budget had provided for ₹1,500 crore towards clearing all incentives till last year.

The COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant impact on revenues, however, came in the way of implementation. They would be paid once revenues improved, he added.

Welcoming the proposal on additional incentives, FICCI Telangana State Council chairman T. Muralidharan said its successful implementation would depend on a robust procedure that transparently disclosed what was happening.

On pending incentives, he said the Telangana government could consider creating a mechanism or an instrument with which industrial units could adjust the outstanding dues to them against other levies.

Noting that the proposal was likely to reduce dependence on migrant workers, Telangana Industrialists Federation president K. Sudhir Reddy said the government should consider clearing the pending incentives of MSMEs first, possibly in tranches.