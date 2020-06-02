Hyderabad

TS should forge ahead in the field of higher education: Governor

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with prize winning students who participated in the ‘Chancellor’s Connect’ in Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with prize winning students who participated in the ‘Chancellor’s Connect’ in Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Gives away prizes to winners of Connect-Chancellor programme

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Telangana State should lead the country in the field of higher education and stand in the forefront in its endeavours.

The students of Telangana have many opportunities in higher education and no student in the State should be deprived of it , she said . She was addressing the winners in the “Connect- Chancellor” programme at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and gave away prizes to the winners.

A programme “Connect-Chancellor” was conceptualised to provide an opportunity to the students of State Universities and encourage them to project their ideas. They were invited to send their entries for articles, short stories and poetry in English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu languages on ‘COVID-19 pandemic’ as central theme.

Dr. Soundararajan said the response from the students was overwhelming and about 7,000 students have participated.

Divine coincidence

Telangana State Formation Day and her birthday on the same day (June 2) seemed to be a divine coincidence, the Governor said. On this occasion, to encourage rural economy as an objective, a Goshala was opened and fruit-bearing saplings were planted on the premises of Raj Bhavan.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Speaker of Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and several other prominent leaders greeted the Governor on her birthday.

Secretary to Governor Surendra Mohan, Chairman of Telangana State Council for Higher Education Papi Reddy, Vice-Chairman Limbadri, and Prof. Venkata Ramana, Prof. Gopal Reddy, Registrar, Osmania University and Etikala Ravinder Reddy, CEO, New Edge Consultancy Services, and others participated.

