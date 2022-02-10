TS sets up world-class seed testing lab

HYDERABAD

10 February 2022 23:21 IST

It’s second public sector seed lab in country to get ISTA recognition

The seed testing lab established by the Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Authority (TSSOCA) with the nomenclature of Telangana International Seed Testing Authority (TISTA) at Rajendranagar here has secured the recognition of the International Seed Testing Authority (ISTA).

The seed testing lab with world-class facilities is expected to play a key role in improving the productivity and production of various crops in Telangana and elsewhere in the country by making available quality seed to farmers and save them from suffering loss with spurious and inferior quality seed. Director of TSSOCA K. Keshavulu stated that testing lab with international standards had been set up keeping in mind the increasing exports of seed from Telangana year by year.

He explained that the seed testing laboratory with international standards and modern testing equipment/machinery by investing ₹7 crore and it took about four years to establish the lab. After applying for ISTA recognition, all sorts of required tests and anlyses were conducted by an auditing team of the international agency in October last and the ISTA Secretariat in Switzerland issued the recognition certification on February 9.

Giving the details of seed testing labs in the country, Mr. Keshavulu said there were 130 notified labs in the public sector and 50 in the private sector. However, only 26 labs of the total 180 were functioning with ISTA support and only 8 of them have ISTA recognition. The testing lab in Telangana is the second public sector seed testing lab in the country, he noted.

Mr. Keshavulu said the TISTA lab would become available to seed companies and others to get their seed testing for quality norms and it would also help promote seed exports from Telangana by developing the seed sector. The lab would help ascertain germination percentage, moisture content, physical and genetical purity in seed and other tests with international standards. The lab would also take up all seed tests required for seed exports in the single-window method.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy complimented the authorities for getting ready the seed testing lab with international standards for the benefit of seed producers, farmers and exporters.