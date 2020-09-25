TS sees 2,381 COVID cases

HYDERABAD

25 September 2020 23:10 IST

10 persons succumb to virus on Sept. 24

The State recorded 2,381 cases on September 24 (Thursday), taking the total number of cases to 1,81,627. The number of fatalities recorded on Thursday were 10, spiking the total number of deaths to 1,080.

While as many as 57,621 persons were tested, the reports of 1,659 were awaited. Of those who were tested, 57,621 were primary contacts and 6,914 were secondary contacts. A total of 27,41,836 samples were tested till Thursday.

The trend of areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits recording the highest number of cases in Telangana continued with as many as 386 persons testing positive, a rise from 308 as recorded a day before.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Sangareddy district recorded 50 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri 193, Nalgonda 132, Karimnagar 119, Siddipet 86 and Warangal Urban 83 cases.