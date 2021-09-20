TS School Innovation Challenge to begin next month

HYDERABAD

Seeks to nurture design thinking, innovation, entrepreneurial mindsets

The State government in collaboration with UNICEF, YuWaah and Inqui-lab Foundation on Monday launched Telangana School Innovation Challenge 2021.

Initiated last year, towards nurturing design thinking, innovation and entrepreneurial mindsets among young people, the School Innovation Challenge is a one-of-its-kind programmes in the country. It catapulted Telangana as the pioneer in promoting 21st century skills and design thinking for the teachers and students, a release from IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said. Mr.Rao launched the challenge in the presence of Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy and representatives of the partner-organisations here.

Starting October 2021, the programme will include a host of activities from learning modules to activity-based problem solving, conceptualising innovative solutions for the chosen problem statements. The top innovation from each district will be selected. The programme will culminate with a boot camp for the 33 finalists followed by a grand finale.

This year, the programme aims to include Social Welfare schools, tribal schools, residential schools and private budget schools in addition to government schools and consequently, impact a larger set of students. All the finalists will receive incubation support and the top three winners win cash prizes.

Mr.Rao said the School Innovation Challenge is an initiative to groom government school children in making them self-reliant. In this edition, TSIC along with the Education department, UNICEF and Inqui-Lab aims at creating the access to innovation for 50,000 school children across the State.

Ms.Reddy said the first edition of TSIC saw an overwhelming response with 25,000 students participating in it.

Adolescent Education and Skills specialist at the UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia John B. Trew said “fostering a culture of innovation and problem-solving from a young age is increasingly imperative in preparing our young people to handle the challenges that await them in the post-pandemic world”.