TS ropes in firms with testing facilities to aid Sultanpur medical device makers

July 04, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Life Sciences Foundation (TLSF) as part of the State government’s emphasis on facilitating medical device testing and prototyping services to companies in the Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur, has entered into MoUs with six organisations having ISO certified facilities.

RCC Laboratories, T-Works, Palamur Biosciences, Vimta Labs, Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL) and Vivo Bio Tech are the entities that have collaborated with TLSF. They will be extending their services, including biocompatibility testing, safety evaluation, pre-clinical services, EMI/EMC testing, animal testing, chemical testing, toxicology/risk assessment, environment testing and nuclear testing as well as prototyping, at subsidised prices exclusively for companies operating in the Medical Device Park.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao.

The State government will continue to facilitate more collaborations to add to the basket of these testing services, including gamma irradiation and rapid prototyping, the Minister’s office on Tuesday said in a release on Mr. Rama Rao launching a clutch of products made at the Medical Devices Park.

Launched in 2017, the park in Sultanpur, near Hyderabad, has emerged as India’s biggest functional medical devices cluster with firms committed to invest ₹1,500 crore and generating direct employment for 7,000 persons.

Made in TS products

The Minister’s office said Mr. Rama Rao launched devices made in Telangana by home-grown companies Huwel Lifesciences, EMPE Diagnostics and Blue Semi. Many of these products are first in the world while the rest are first in the country. While collaboration for testing will further enhance scale-up and growth, the launch of these innovative products is a testament to the vibrant medtech ecosystem in the State, he said.

Huwel unveiled two point of care testing devices — palm-top molecular device for nucleic acid testing of various infections, and Hemomeasure and FerriQuant, Haemoglobin testing device and Semiquantitative LFA based assay ferritin test. The MDR-TB test kit of EMPE Diagnostics is a combination of molecular and sensitive lateral flow biosensors, which can detect presence of TB bacteria and identify antibiotic resistance accurately, in less than 3 hours.

BlueSemi’s device is designed to measure blood glucose, blood pressure, heart rate, ECG, oxygen levels and HBA1C. It allows users to instantly access and analyse health data and provide quick actionable insights, along with enabling them to monitor daily, weekly and monthly trends to accordingly personalise their holistic health regimen using the app, the Minister’s office said.