TS reports 574 COVID cases

HYDERABAD

25 December 2020 00:36 IST

The State on Wednesday recorded 574 COVID cases, as per the media bulletin released on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases stands at 2,83,556.

Telangana saw two fatalities, thus, taking the total number of deaths to 1,524. The number of COVID affected persons who recovered stands at 384, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,75,217.

The State tested as many as 44,516 samples on Wednesday, with the total number of samples tested standing at 66,11,118. On the same day, 19,587 primary contacts and 5,341 secondary contacts were tested.

While 40,909 samples were tested in government facilities, another 3,607 samples were tested in private facilities.

The GHMC limits saw 109 cases. Meanwhile, Sangareddy district recorded 24 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri 42, Khammam 25, and Karimnagar 30 cases.