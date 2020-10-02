TS reports 2,008 more COVID cases

HYDERABAD

02 October 2020 18:53 IST

Tally likely to cross the 2 lakh mark in a couple of days

Telangana recorded 2,008 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 1,95,609.

Ten more people succumbed to the virus taking the total number of casualties to 1,145. The case fatality rate, however, was at 0.58%, which is much lower than the national average of 1.6%. The total number of active cases as on Thursday was 28,620 with 23,372 patients under home/institutional quarantine.

The number of recoveries continued to be higher than the positive cases with 2,437 recovering on Thursday taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,65,844. The recovery rate was reported at 84.78%, higher than the national average of 83.5%.

Number of samples tested during the day was 54,098 of which, results of 1,151 persons were still awaited. The total number of samples tested was pegged at 31,04,542 and samples per million was 83,410. Given the steady rise in the number of positive cases since the past few days, the total number of positive cases is likely to cross the 2 -akh mark in a couple of days.

Of the total cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to contribute the major share with 293 persons testing positive on Thursday. Neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 173 and 171 cases, respectively, while three other districts — Karimnagar (114), Nalgonda (109) and Khammam (104) — reported cases in three digit numbers.

Narayanpet district reported the lowest of 8 positive cases and Adilabad (18), Kumrambheem Asifabad and Mulug districts with 19 each two registered lesser number of cases, according to the bulletin issued by the Health department.