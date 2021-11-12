TS records 153 more COVID cases

Two persons succumb

Telangana recorded another 153 COVID cases on Friday, taking the active caseload to 3,737 with the highest number of cases reported from the capital region with 67 cases. It includes 52 cases from GHMC, 11 from Rangareddy and four from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Of the 36,510 samples tested, as many as 1,761 results are yet to come, as per the daily bulletin released by the Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao. Two deaths were recorded taking the official death count to 3,971 while the overall number of people infected since March 2020 is about 6.74 lakh and those recovered is around 6.66 lakh with 160 persons recovering on Friday.

Karimnagar with 12 cases and Nalgonda with 14 are among the only two double digit case numbers. Zero cases have been reported from Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Narayanpet, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally and Adilabad. Spike in the last week has been observed in GHMC from 45 to 52 and Nalgonda 5 to 14.