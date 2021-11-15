TS records 148 fresh cases of COVID-19

Greater Hyderabad region logs 50 infections

Continuing its downward trend, coronavirus infections in Telangana stayed under the 150-mark on Monday even as two more deaths were reported.

According to health bulletin, a total of 148 cases were detected, which included 50 from GHMC limits, followed by 14 cases in Karimnagar, nine in Rangareddy, eight each in Jagtial and Medchal-Malkajgiri, seven in Mancherial, five each in Khammam, Warangal Urban and Nalgonda, four each in Nizamabad, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Siddipet.

Yadadri Bhuvangiri and Rajanna Sircilla logged three infections each while Peddapalli, Mahabubnagar and Mahabubabad recorded two cases each. Districts such as Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy, Nirmal and Jangaon saw one positive case each.

The case tally in the State has reached 6,73,722 and cumulative recovered cases are 6,66,012. The case fatality rate was recorded at 0.59% and the recovery rate stood at 98.85%. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation was 3,735.

The number of samples tested on Monday was 34,778 and reports of 1,206 persons were awaited, the bulletin mentioned.