TS pursuing plans to propel civil aviation sector

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Thursday said Telangana government plans to re-activate old airports, create greenfield airports and establish a chain of heliports to connect the remote parts of the State.

This would help connect districts such as Adilabad and allow easy access to high footfall tourist destinations such as Yadadri, he told a curtain raiser event in New Delhi for the WINGS 2020 civil aviation event to be held at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad.

The event, with Flying for All as its theme, is scheduled to be held from March 12-15. The Global Aviation Summit that used to be held in Mumbai is also coming to Hyderabad. Mentioning about the plans of the State government for the civil aviation sector, the Minister requested Central government funding support for creating the infrastructure. He also urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to accord necessary approvals. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and Secretary to the Ministry of Civil Aviation Pradeep Singh Kharola participated in the curtain raiser event.

Mr. Rao said the State government is working with various stakeholders to make Warangal airport functional and thus provide a boost to regional air transport and support the mega textile park and the IT hub launched in the city. There are also plans to open a heliport in Warangal airport on subsidy basis such that investors and operators find it viable.

A greenfield airport is planned at Kothagudam which can connect the coal belt, mines and power sector ecosystem around Khammam district. An airport is also proposed at Jakranpally which will support the upcoming Pharma City NIMZ, the Minister said.

Highlighting the policy initiatives, he said aviation and aerospace is a thrust sector for the State government. Telangana was the first to slash value-added tax (VAT) on ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) from 16% to 1% setting an example for others. This gave a significant boost to regional airline industry, prompting leading operators such as Spice Jet and Indigo to expand their operational base in Hyderabad, he added.