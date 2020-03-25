TS power utilities want AP to toe one-man panel modalities

In an effort to resolve the prolonging issue of division of the State-cadre employees that has been opened up again by the Justice Dharmadhikari Committee with the issuance of its supplementary report on March 11 amicably, the managements of four Telangana power utilities have decided to take all the 584 employees relieved by Andhra Pradesh utilities, provided they comply with the modalities.

Irrespective of the agitation launched by the Telanagana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee demanding the managements not to allow those relieved by the AP utilities join duties in Talangana, the managements have offered an olive branch to the AP managements purely with an aim to settle the matter as early as possible. However, they want the managements of AP utilities to work out the details of 584 relieved employees and send the list of those who comply with the modality number five of the guidelines issued by the one-man committee.

In response to clarification sought by the managements of Telangana power utilities on the supplementary report of March 11, the Dharmadhikari Committee issued clarification on March 14. The clarification clearly states that AP managements have to relieve employees to Telangana by following modality number five of the guidelines and after excluding 1,157 employees already allocated, 242 self-relieved employees from AP allowed to join in Telangana and 71 other special category staff out of 2,165.

Officials of the Telangana power utilities stated that fifth modality of the guidelines finalised by the Supreme Court appointed committee for allocation of the State-cadre employees between the two States last year clearly specify the criteria of home district and option exercised by the 2,165 employees should be taken into consideration while allocating the employees. The supplementary report of the Dharmadhikari Committee also comes with a rider to complete allocation following the modalities, they said.

“We have no objection whatsoever to allow the employees relieved by AP to join duties provided they comply with the modalities of the Dharmadhikari Committee. If all the 584 employees relieved by AP following the supplementary report comply with the modality number-five we will have no hesitation to allow them join the duties here,” Chairman and Managing Director of TSGenco and TSTransco D. Prabhakar Rao told The Hindu when contacted.

However, Mr. Rao adds that it is for the AP utilities to work out the details of the 584 employees by following the said modality. “They (AP managements) appear to have acted in haste by relieving the 584 employees without taking into consideration the one-man committee guidelines,” he felt.

“We want to implement the one-man committee report in toto as it’s as good as the judgement of the Supreme Court. But, the allocation/relieving of employees has to be done by following the modalities finalised and agreed upon by the two sides,” the CMD said.