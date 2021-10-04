TS posts 207 new COVID cases

A total of 207 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the State on Monday, with the highest of 61 infections being reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region. Other districts that logged double-digit cases included Karimnagar (15), Medchal-Malkajgiri (14), Khammam (13) and Rangareddy (12).

With the new cases, the State’s total infection tally has touched 6,66,753. No infection was recorded in four districts including Nirmal and Narayanpet.

On the day, 43,135 samples were examined and the results of 1,316 were awaited.

Two more COVID patients have died, taking the death toll to 3,923.