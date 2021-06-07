TS posts 1,933 new infections

HYDERABAD

07 June 2021 21:35 IST

Over 1.32 lakh tests conducted; 16 more die

The daily positivity rate of novel coronavirus infections in Telangana has further dipped to 1.45% as 1,933 cases were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Monday with the screening tests conducted were at 1,32,996.

With 16 deaths reported on Monday, the total deaths in the State due to COVID-19 have reached 3,394. The cumulative positive cases in the State have reached 5,93,103 so far.

According to a bulletin issued by the public health department on the status of COVID-19 cases, as many as 3,527 infected persons were declared recovered taking their total to 5,64,303 so far. The active cases in the State were 25,406 as of Monday evening, including 11,836 undergoing treatment in various hospitals and the remaining in home and institutional isolation.

Of the tests done on Monday, 1,27,533 samples were tested in government facilities and the remaining 5,463 in private labs. Reports of another 1,356 samples were awaited.

The active micro containment zones increased to 243 on Monday with a highest of 78 in Nalgonda district, followed by 60 in Mahabubabad, 12 in Jagtial, 11 in Siddipet and 10 each in Karimnagar and Warangal Rural districts. In another 16 districts, the active zones were in single-digit numbers.