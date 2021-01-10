TS policies impress Japanese investors

HYDERABAD

10 January 2021 00:32 IST

FTCCI pitches for JETRO office in Hyderabad

Consul General of Japan in Chennai Taga Masayuki on Friday said Japan was keen on increased collaboration and people-to-people ties in the region.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Asa Bhanu Japan Centre, he said this while urging entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities.

Noting that Japan wass keen on expanding presence in Telangana due to investor-friendly policies of the State, the Consul General said some Japanese companies like Toshiba had already successfully invested. Japan was also associated with various infrastructure projects of Telangana such as the Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Hyderabad. The Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai would like to continue to work with FTCCI and Asa Bhanu Japan Centre, to make efforts to promote economic activities and cultural exchanges between Telangana and Japan, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Masayuki expressed satisfaction at FTCCI and Asa Bhanu taking lead in organising a course in Japanese language for entrepreneurs, a release on the seminar said. FTCCI president Ramakanth Inani said the two countries had agreed to cement economic cooperation. and stood to gain much from collaboration in automobiles, pharmaceuticals, chemical,s electronics, textiles and food processing. India could offer a sound manufacturing base and market for Japanese.

FTCCI suggested the setting up of an office of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Hyderabad.

Chair, International Trade Committee of FTCCI Rajendra Agarwal said as major powerhouses of Asia, the opportunities for shared growth and success were immense through business and commercial exchanges, thriving startup ecosystem and ingenious technological solutions and systems, expertise in technologies as well as vast pool of professionals and skilled workforce.