TS police trace 3,600 missing children in a single month

As many as 3,600 children, including 412 girls, engaged as labourers or seeking alms across the State were rescued by Telangana police under the sixth phase of ‘Operation Smile’ in January this year.

“Of the 3,600 rescued, 1,981 were reunited with their families while 1,618 were admitted in homes,” said Swati Lakra, IGP (Law and Order) and in-charge of Women Safety Wing.

To trace the missing children and those involved in child labour, bonded labour, micro industries, begging and trafficking, every year Operation Smile and Operation Muskaan are conducted for a month in January and July respectively, she said. “This year Operation Smile–VI was conducted in the State. Two weeks before the drive, a training session was conducted to bring coordination among all stakeholders and brief the teams on standard operation procedures to be followed while rescuing the children,” Ms. Lakra said.

Teams consisting of a sub-inspector and four police constables in each sub-division took part in the operation in coordination with Women and Child Welfare, Labour and Health department, apart from representatives of NGOs and shelter homes.

Since the launch of the programme, the teams rescued vulnerable children from railway stations, bus stations, religious places, traffic junctions, mechanic shops, brick industries, shops, tea stalls, footpaths etc.

Specific daily situation reports for collecting data were framed and such collated data was further used to know potential ‘black spots’ where most child labour and children were found in vulnerable conditions.

Extensive usage of technology by rescue teams in the form of facial recognition apps, TS Cop and DARPAN was the unique feature of this year’s drive, Ms. Lakra said.

Sharing further details about the operation, the officer said that of 3,600 rescued children, 1,015 boys and 227 girls hail from other States in the country and a few were from Nepal and Myanmar. “The database of children in child care institutions was very useful to compare photographs of missing children with traced and rescued children,” she added.