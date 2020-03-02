TS police to give safety tips on IVRS

With rise in the number of cyber crimes and crime against women, the Telangana police have decided to launch an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) through which they can connect with citizens asking them to be vigilant.

The unique initiative, which is set for launch in a few days, is being tested at the State police headquarters for the last few weeks.

Raising awareness

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer said that they had decided to create awareness among people on various social issues concerning women, children, road and cyber safety.

With the help of latest technology, police would be able to contact 2 lakh mobile phone users per day in the State. “We have a database of at least 5 lakh mobile users, and the number will increase every passing day,” he said.

The database was created with contacts of petitioners approaching various police stations across the State, Dial 100, community policing and interface with the general public.

“With successfully completing the trial run a day ago, the project is set to launch any time this week,” he said.

Safety rules

For instance, the machine-generated calls will ask the citizens to follow traffic rules to avoid road accidents, Dial 100 in case of emergency and never share the bank card details or one-time password with strangers.

“Each time, the call will be made regarding different topics,” the officer said.

Feedback

Earlier, the officer said they are also launching IVRS calls for feedback on Dial 100 to know the complainant’s experience with police services, which will help us towards service enhancement.