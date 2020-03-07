TS police prove exemplary in breaking gender tropes

Hyderabad

07 March 2020 20:38 IST

More women officers is the need of the hour, says Narayanpet SP M. Chetana

Patriarchy persists in various uniformed forces across the nation, but Telangana police are breaking new grounds to do away with this social evil. With a large number of women officers posted as Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police in the capital city and elsewhere in the State, gender stereotyping may soon become a memory in the State.

Several women IPS officers, who spoke to The Hindu about gender roles in the department, said that stereotyping or gender-based pigeonholing was the last of their worries. In fact, they said, they shrugged sway the ‘unwritten’ privileges generally attached to women officers.

“We do not expect any special treatment. But sometimes, subordinates have to be reminded that we are police officers, not female police officers. Based on hearsay or previous experiences, they can have misapprehensions such as not to call us at late hours even if there is an emergency. We give them clear instructions not to fall for any such easy patriarchal ideas.” the officers shared.

Advertising

Advertising

Shining comparison

According to them, the Telangana police are leading the way for the country in breaking old patriarchal norms and the support from the seniors was impeccable. The fact that four of five new districts (Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Narayanpet) carved out of erstwhile Mahabubnagar are led by women SsP is an example of how the force is marching towards gender equality.

“There are States, especially in North India, where female officers are still addressed with the male honorific ‘Madam Sir’. They are still given more of the indoor roles, with very little field responsibility, which hampers their chances of ever leading the police force in any significant manner. But, here it is completely different,” said an officer.

Gender carries no weight. It is the calibre that decides the level of responsibility given to an officer in Telangana, said Wanaparthy SP Apoorva Rao.

She said thag in this decade, with the growth of the internet and knowledge, policing had also modernised. “People can engage with police in many areas for multiple services. This situation demands that police develop an empathetic approach to serving the needs of society. Women police officers can play a vital role in making this happen,” said Ms. Rao, who is also holding charge of Jogulamba-Gadwal district said.

Kamareddy SP N. Swetha believes that with 33 % reservation, more women would join the force in the ranks of constable and SI, which would bring a sea change to gender justice.

“In the future things will be more sensitive to women. Presently, we have a good number of Station House Officers in the State, which speaks louder than any gender equality campaign,” she said.

Narayanpet SP M. Chetana said more women officers was the need of the hour in what was known as a male-dominated force. “The perception that police service is a male bastion is slowly but surely changing. Many women are opting for the job, which initially was thought of as being suitable for men. Women are also given prominent positions in the department and that defies patriarchy.