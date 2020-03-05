TS police, OU sign MoU on cyber safety

Hyderabad

05 March 2020 22:57 IST

The Telangana State Police, the Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Law (CCSCL) and Osmania University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral cooperation in the fields of cyber safety, security, research and capacity building on Thursday.

“The MoU would be useful in capacity building in both the parties, detection of cyber crimes, updating the knowledge of cyber laws and cyber security measures,” said Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy.

He also advised Osmania University to offer custom-made courses meant for police personnel and issue certificates.

The university officials explained to Mr. Reddy the recent initiatives taken by them to offer technology-based programmes and also research.