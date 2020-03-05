TS police, OU sign MoU on cyber safety

The Telangana State Police, the Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Law (CCSCL) and Osmania University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral cooperation in the fields of cyber safety, security, research and capacity building on Thursday.
“The MoU would be useful in capacity building in both the parties, detection of cyber crimes, updating the knowledge of cyber laws and cyber security measures,” said Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy.
He also advised Osmania University to offer custom-made courses meant for police personnel and issue certificates.
The university officials explained to Mr. Reddy the recent initiatives taken by them to offer technology-based programmes and also research.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.