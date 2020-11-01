TS police awarded for helping the hapless

Hyderabad

01 November 2020 00:02 IST

Telangana police bagged SKOCH Gold award for their outstanding contribution and timely support to vulnerable people such as daily wagers, migrant workers during the devastating period of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the first day of lockdown, Telangana police have ensured that no child or family in the State sleeps hungry. To achieve the same, and tackle the disaster in a humane way, the department brought together all the nodal police officers, NGOs, corporate bodies, pharmaceutical companies, retail agencies, banks and other organisations under one common group called the ‘Food Partners’, so as to serve and assist every family in need,” a release said.

Rejoicing the achievement, food partners came together to host a one hour virtual ‘meet and greet’ event on Saturday to congratulate, and appreciate the efforts, and support provided by everyone.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional DGP Swati Lakra and DIG Sumati Badagula thanked the NGOs and volunteers who worked together to make it happen.