TS only state without crop insurance: Uttam

31 July 2021 19:19 IST

Member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said Telangana was the only State in the country that was not implementing any crop insurance scheme.

“Farmers are just abandoned when heavy rains or calamities are witnessed. It is an unfortunate situation in Telangana,” he said, adding that Congress governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh were effective in implementing them.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewed implementation of various schemes and pending issues in Nalgonda town, at the mandal parishad general body meeting.

Along with Teachers’ MLC (Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam) A. Narsi Reddy, he addressed concerns raised by local leaders.

The leaders said education of children had suffered due to COVID-19 lockdowns and availing online education through smart devices and internet was beyond the reach of many poor families.

Mr. Narsi Reddy and Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy observed that the government must accelerate vaccination or establish required infrastructure to resume school and learning activities.

The Nalgonda MP took objection to the reportedly slow pace of vaccination in Nalgonda mandal. Citing figures, he said only about 10% of the 65, 000 population had been vaccinated with two doses so far in the mandal.