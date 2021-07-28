TS only State extending ration to 90.5% people: Harish Rao

SIDDIPET

‘Govt. spending ₹2,766 crore per year on extending ration to the needy’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that Telangana is the only State extending ration to 90.5% people so that nobody stays hungry.

Participating in several programmes at Gajwel, Siddipet and Dubbak, along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that over 3.09 lakh new ration cards were issued in the State benefiting about 2.88 lakh people.

“We are spending ₹2,766 crore per year on extending ration to the needy. The welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema are implemented beyond political lines. Even during COVID, we have worked relentlessly for the welfare of people,” he said, adding that criticising welfare schemes was not right on the part of Opposition parties and it was nothing but ridiculing poor people.

The Minister said that soon assistance for construction of houses would be extended to those who have house sites. Referring to development activities at Dubbak, he said that these would not be stopped though the constituency is being represented by BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao.

“Dalit Bandhu will be extended to all the eligible in the next two years and all pending works at Dubbak will be completed including a bus stand,” he added.