TS mulls new lift scheme at Srisailam

HYDERABAD

06 October 2020 22:18 IST

It’s time AP changed its high-handed attitude to illegally divert Krishna water: KCR

Toughening its stand in the matter of getting judicious share in the Krishna river waters, Telangana government on Tuesday made it clear that it would lift 3 tmcft water every day from the foreshores of Srisailam reservoir with a barrage between Alampur and Pedda Marur in case Andhra Pradesh failed to stop its illegal projects to divert Krishna water.

In a statement issued after after the apex council meeting, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said it was time AP changed its high-handed attitude to illegally divert Krishna water from Srisailam reservoir with a new lift scheme and by expanding the Pothireddypadu head regulator water drawal system. He pointed out AP had acted against the interests of Telangana region during the combined dispensation, but it would not be allowed now.

He condemned AP’s plans to divert huge quantity of water from Srisailam reservoir without having any allocation and ayacut. He said the Telangana society had been opposing Pothireddypadu, which was actually planned with a capacity to draw 1,500 cusecs but the high-handed attitude of AP leadership had made the then government to construct it with 11,150 cusecs capacity and later enhanced by another 44,000 cusecs, all along the movement for statehood. Now, AP plans to increase it to 80,000 cusecs, he noted.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao brought to the notice of the apex council how Telangana government had written to the Centre immediately after formation of the State, on July 14, 2014, seeking to constitute a new tribunal for sharing of river waters against under the provisions of Section 3 of the Inter State River Water Disputes Act, 1956. However, the Centre had not acted for over a year on its plea and later the State moved the Supreme Court for justice.

“Telangana has no objection to withdraw its case in the Supreme Court if the Centre assures to constitute a new tribunal or give new terms of reference to the existing Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to take up allocation of water afresh,” the Chief Minister said in the virtual meeting. He hoped that allocation of water to Telangana both in Krishna and Godavari rivers would go up if the matter was referred to a tribunal.