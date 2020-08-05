TS moves SC to stop AP’s RLIP tender process

HYDERABAD

Special Leave Petition filed through e-filing system by a team of counsel

The Telangana government has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Andhra Pradesh government to stop the process of tenders for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP), one of the two components to divert about 8 tmc ft Krishna water a day from Srisailam reservoir, in violation of the riparian rights of Telangana.

Officials of the Irrigation Department stated on Wednesday that a Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed through the e-filing system on the issue by a team of counsel on behalf of the Telangana government. They said that it was expected to be listed and come up for hearing in a couple of days.

The SLP has been filed as decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on July 30 to discuss the situation arising out of AP’s water diversion plans and Krishna River Management Board’s (KRMB) directions to AP to stop the process of tenders of RLIP. It was decided at the meeting that the government would continue its “relentless fight, including legal recourse, to stop the project under any circumstances”.

The Telangana government has brought to the Supreme Court’s notice that the AP government had set in motion its Krishna water diversion plans without seeking any approval from the KRMB and the Apex Council, as provisioned for under the AP Reorganisation Act in the matter of utilising river water by Telangana and AP, or getting the nod from the Central Water Commission to begin with. The AP government had issued a GO 203 on May 5 this year specifying its plans to take up RLIP and to expand Pothireddypadu to increase its water drawal capacity to 80,000 cusecs.

Further, Telangana has pointed out that the two plans of AP would enable it to draw over 8 tmc ft of Krishna water every day. “As it is the Pothireddypaddu head regulator system has the capacity to draw over 5 tmc ft of water every day and it is proved during the flood season last year. Practically, the water drawal capacity of Pothireddypadu is 60,150 cusecs although it is 44,000 cusecs officially,” a senior Irrigation official of Telangana told The Hindu.

The water drawal capacity of Pothireddypadu was increased to 44,000 cusecs in 2007 from the previous 11,150 cusecs undermining the riparian rights of Telangana during united AP itself.

AP’s plans are in gross violation of the existing tribunal award, according to which, the State has already utilised its entire quota of allocation by tying it up with various irrigation systems, Telangana said in its petition. It has requested the SC to stop the RLIP tender process as also implementation of GO 203 as they amounted to violation of provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, besides the existing tribunal award and riparian rights of Telangana.