Govt. moots ryots’ cooperative markets around city

Minister studies markets around Bengaluru

After going around the Mother Dairy, Safal and Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Ltd (Hopcoms) units and offices in Bengaluru, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said the State government would plan setting up markets similar to Hopcoms around Hyderabad.

On the second day of visit to Karnataka on Friday to study best practices in horticulture, the Minister along with Director of Horticulture L. Venkatram Reddy and Vice-Chancellor of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University Neeraja Prabhakar held a meeting with Hopcoms officials and also visited the farmhouse of Anand Reddy, a farmer, near Tirumshettihalli.

The Minister stated that there was a need to establish farmers’ cooperative markets around Hyderabad so that the middlemen and broker system was eliminated and farmers come in contact with consumers directly helping them get good remuneration to their farm produce. He instructed the officials of Horticulture Department to hold a meeting with officials of GMR that runs the Shamshabad airport for export of vegetables.

On the successful functioning of Mother Dairy and Safal units marketing the horticultural and dairy products, the Minister said there was a need to establish such units in Telangana too and the efforts to revive oil extraction unit for groundnut at Beechupalli and raw palmoil production unit at Aswaraopet were being made.