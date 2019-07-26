TS may sell lands to fund infrastructure projects

The Telangana government, not hopeful of getting Central funds to part-finance its ongoing flagship projects, is exploring options for additional resource mobilisation.

Not keen on stepping up borrowings as its debt burden is close to ₹2 lakh crore, the State is considering monetising large tracts of government land. The government has close to 300 acres of land in Hyderabad itself, including the lands in Patigadda, Malakpet and the land near New MLA quarters, among others. The value of these lands in some areas is estimated at ₹80 crore to ₹100 crore an acre.

The TRS government had been representing to the Centre to support Mission Bhagiratha piped drinking water supply project, the Mission Kakatiya for revival of tanks and declaration of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project as national project and funding of its entire cost estimated at ₹88,000 crore.

The latest representation was made at the pre-budget meeting convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman but the State was left disappointed as no provision was made for these projects in the Union Budget. NITI Aayog had recommended to the Centre sanction of ₹19,000 crore for the Mission Bhagiratha and ₹5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya but nothing came of it.

Land encroached

In Patigadda, of the 30 acres of government land, already about 14 acres of land was encroached upon and buildings were constructed. Instead of exposing the existing government lands to machinations of land sharks and those with vested interests facilitating encroachment, it would make sense to sell the lands and utilise the amount for various State-funded infrastructure projects, sources said.

In the combined State too, every government had tried its best to raise resources through sale of government land for capital expenditure. The practice was to allot government lands to Hyderabad Urban Development Authority and later to HMDA for development and auction of lands for industrial, commercial and residential complexes.

The government, however, may not involve HMDA in the auction of land this time. In the past, the HMDA became liable to pay capital gains tax up to ₹800 crore and after the TRS government had represented to the Income Tax department that it only auctioned the land on behalf of the government, the Centre agreed to refund the amount, sources added.

Resource mobilisation

“Monetisation of land is one of the proposals for resource mobilisation and it is for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take a decision,” sources added.

The State government may also take a decision soon on enhancement of retirement age from 58 years to 61 years. Every year, about 3,000 to 4,000 employees retire and the terminal benefits like GPF, gratuity and leave encashment would cost the exchequer about ₹2,000 crore. The step would will help the government defer the payments for three years and ease the pressure on its resources.