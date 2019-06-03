‘TS making rapid strides on all fronts’

Minister for Roads and Buildings, Housing and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prasanth Reddy said within a short span of time, the budding State of Telangana made rapid strides on all fronts.

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the tri-colour in connection with the State Formation Day at Police Parade Grounds here on Sunday, he said under the able leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the State achieved great successes.

He said the new State with an effective administrative system and stringent financial discipline can tremendously improve its own income sources in the coming days.

In the district, a majority of farmers were benefited with the effective implementation of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Prime Minister Kishan Samman Nidhi and other schemes. With the completion of Kaleswaram project, the very image of the State and the district would change, he added.

The Minister listed all the schemes and development work taken up by the TRS government. Earlier, accompanied by Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao and other authorities, he paid homage to Telangana martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

MLCs D. Rajeswar and V.G. Goud, MLAs B. Ganesh Gupta and B. Govardhan, Deputy Inspector General of Police N. Sivasankar Reddy, Commissioner of Police Kartikeya, ZP Vice-Chairperson G. Sumana and Mayor Akula Sujatha were among those who attended the celebrations.

Students felicitated

In Kamareddy, the Formation Day was celebrated with much pomp and gaiety. Zilla Parishad Chairman Dafedar Raju paid homage to Telangana martyrs and unfurled the national flag at ENR Gardens.

Mr. Raju said under Package-22 of the Kaleshwaram project, an estimated 1.84 lakh acres would come under irrigation in the district. The process of acquiring 3,378 acres for the project has been under way, he added.

He said under the food security scheme, 5,591 metric tonnes of rice was being distributed to 8.82 lakh beneficiaries every month.

Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde, Collector N. Satyanarayana, Joint Collector P. Yadi Reddy, Assistant Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, Superintendent of Police N. Swetha, Municipal Chairperson P. Sushma and others participated in the celebrations in the district headquarters town.

The dignitaries felicitated the government school students who scored 10 GPA in the SSC public examinations.