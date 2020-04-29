‘TS made huge strides in digital content for students’

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal reviewed the status of exams by interacting with various states through video conference on Tuesday.
During the discussion it was informed that Telangana has made huge strides in providing digital content to students. All textbooks from classes 1 to 10 are QR coded and audiovisual classes are telecast for five hours daily on TSAT channel as well as YouTube and DEEKSHA.
The TS government has also released ₹500 and 12 kg rice to all BPL people.
