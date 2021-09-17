TS logs 241 new COVID cases as tests dip to 53K

The State recorded as many as 241 cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 6,63,026. As many as 52,943 samples were tested, and results of 1,677 are awaited.

The new cases included 68 from Greater Hyderabad region, 14 from Khammam, and 13 from Warangal Urban. No case was detected in Jogulamba Gadwal, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Narayanpet.

Of the total samples collected, 49.9% were of primary contacts, and 12% of secondary contacts. As many as 46,502 samples were tested in government-run facilities and another 6,441 in private facilities.

According to the daily media bulletin, two patients succumbed to the virus. With this, the total number of fatalities now stand at 3,902.

The total recoveries recorded was 298, with the cumulative number reaching 6,53,901.