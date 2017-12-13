TS leaders’ hopes on AICC posts

Names of over two dozen senior Congress leaders from Telangana have been sent to the party’s central leadership for scrutiny of their inclusion in the AICC and other frontal organisations.

With Rahul Gandhi set to assume office as the party president on December 16 and the Gujarat election results being declared on December 18, State Congress leaders are hopeful that the new AICC team would be in place by the month-end or January next.

State Congress leaders maintain that TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on the direction of the central leadership had forwarded a list that includes names of former union ministers, State ministers, legislators and party seniors.

According to a top party functionary once Rahul Gandhi assumes office, he is sure to induct at least one senior leader into the Congress Working Committee and name one general secretary and at least three secretaries in his team.

Two or three spokespersons from Telangana may also find a place in the AICC, leaders maintain. This apart, a number of leaders could make it to the frontal organisations too.

Name of former union minister S. Jaipal Reddy is doing the rounds for inclusion as CWC member while former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Sarvey Satyanarayana are said to be eyeing the AICC general secretaries post. Other names sent to the AICC leadership include, former deputy chief minister C. Damodar Raj Narasimha, former MPs Vijayashanti, Md. Azharuddin, Ponnam Prabhakar, ex-minister D. Sridhar Babu.

Interestingly, the chief spokesperson of TPCC Dasoju Sravan could be elevated as one of the AICC spokesperson, according to a party insider. At present, there are three AICC secretaries – Madhu Yaskhi Goud, V. Hanumantha Rao and G. Chinna Reddy.

Others from the State, who hold posts in the frontal organisations include Koppula Raju (AICC SC department chairman), Bellaiah Naik (AICC Adivasi cell co-chairman), Anjan Kumar Yadav (OBC cell co-chairman), J. Geeta Reddy (AICC Professionals cell South chief), Akula Lalitha (All India Mahila Congress Vice-President) and Sanjeeva Reddy (INTUC).