TS launches injectable contraceptive

The State government launched Government of India’s injectable contraceptive in Telangana on Saturday. Women of child-bearing age can use it for spacing births, health officials said.

Called ‘Antara’, the injectable contraceptive is a low dose of medroxyprogesterone that is injected intramuscularly by a physician. The government health officials said the contraceptive was being launched in district and teaching hospitals in the first phase.

“The doctors will prescribe it to women after examining their medical history. Any woman who has had a recent history of health problems, mainly of liver including jaundice, should report it to the doctor,” said Lalitha Kumari, Director of Public Health. According to Dr. Kumari, the contraceptive is meant to be used for spacing and not a permanent mode of birth-control. It is effective for three months after which another dose has to be administered, she added.

“The contraceptive has been available in private healthcare for many years now, but was not affordable to all. In government health institutions, it is being made available free of cost now,” Dr. Kumari said.

The injectable contraceptive has been tested and safe for use, she further said, while adding that any changes to menstrual cycle or any side-effects should be reported. In the city, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Karuna Vakanti, launched the contraceptive at the State-run Sultan Bazar and Petlaburj Maternity Hospitals on Saturday. It would be introduced at lower levels of healthcare where maternal and child services are provided after gauging the reactions during the first phase, the health officials informed.