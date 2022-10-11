TS keen to boost Life Sciences ecosystem 

KTR chairs meet with pharma industry leaders, WEF team

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 11, 2022 19:12 IST

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao chaired a high-level meeting with representatives from World Economic Forum (WEF) and leaders of Life Sciences and pharma sector in Telangana.

The meeting was to explore avenues to strengthen the Life Sciences ecosystem in the State and identify ways to further integrate Hyderabad into the global health network, the Minister’s office said in a release on Tuesday.

From the industry, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories chairman Satish Reddy, Biological E MD Mahima Datla, Aurobindo Pharma Director P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Global Head of Novartis Business Services Naveen Gullapalli and Senior Director and Site Leader of Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre Divya Joshi participated.

The Minister highlighted the strengths the State possesses and also the various initiatives of the government for the Life Sciences sector over the last few years, which has accelerated growth of the sector multi-fold.

The discussion also centred around potential collaboration with WEF to leverage its network to accelerate value and impact created by Life Sciences sector in the State. WEF team at the meeting, which included its Head (Health and Healthcare) Shyam Bishen and Director and Deputy Head, India and South Asia Sriram Gutta, applauded the State’s efforts and initiatives. The team expressed WEF’s interest to collaborate with Telangana as a strategic partner in advancing its mission to improve healthcare globally.

