TS judiciary issues to be raised in LSs

Member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said he would raise the behaviour of the judiciary in Telangana in Parliament and he was in the process of seeking permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker.

At a press conference here, he claimed that certain media reports showed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had claimed about the Chief Justice had discussed with him on the issues pending in the court. He said the Chief Minister himself had revealed this in a press conference and there were some unconfirmed reports of discussion between them on certain issues that were being heard by the Chief Justice himself.

He said that the Congress party would take up the matter with the President of India and also with the Chief Justice of India.