TS-iPass to give push to tourism

Tourism added to the portal that was launhced in 2014

TS-iPass, which has helped catapult Telangana to one of the top states in the ease of doing business, is being deployed by the state to help its tourism sector.

“We hope tourism gets the same kind of investment as industries got when we created the single window online process for approval,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industry and Commerce, who has been part of the initial confabulations with industry right from the beginning. TS-iPass was launched in 2014 and deployed in 2016 and has helped Telangana get about 14224 industries in the State.

With tourism being added to the portal, the registration of hotels, resorts, service apartments, lodges, wayside amenities, convention centres and even tourism events will get the same online treatment.

But can the State afford to give up the civic oversight when it involves food safety, fire safety and pollution norms for boosting tourism?

“The safety norms are not being given the go-by. The online form has to be filled in full. The pollution certification and food safety certifications will be there but will be online,” said B. Manohar Rao, Managing Director of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation.

Last year, many city restaurants were sealed by the GHMC for not having in-house dry and wet waste disposal facilities.

Some of them had to stay shut for a few days and were allowed to reopen only after showing the waste disposal machines installed on the premises.

A chunk of food safety is already under the ambit of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Fssai) limiting the role of the food inspectors of the civic body.

“Even for renewals, travel and tourism entrepreneurs have to submit the online application with fewer columns than that the application,” said Mr. Rao.

While a self-certification is part of the combined application form, the potential applicant has to fill in 55 columns ranging from latitude and longitude of the site and a sketch.