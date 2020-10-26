TS Innovation Cell to host Assistive Technology expo

The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) will be hosting a State-level online exhibition for Assistive Technology (AT), as a part of the forthcoming Assistive Technology Summit 2020, to recognise and showcase assistive and rehabilitative solutions for the elderly and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

It is inviting applications from innovators of the State, including startups, students and grassroots innovators. The applications will be accepted till November 14, a release said.

The proposed solutions by innovators and startups should be aimed at solving any of the real-life problems faced by PWDs and the elderly, including but not limited to the areas of visual impairment, developmental and cognitive disabilities, locomotor disability and speech and hearing impairment. The selected innovations, after the exhibition, would get support by way of idea-validation, networking support, mentorship and market-connect.

Details of the exhibition and application process are available on www.teamtsic.org/at-summit-exhibition, the release said. According to the website, the online exhibition is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 3.

Chief Innovation Officer Ravi Narayan said TSIC has taken up the initiative of creating a robust Assistive Technology (AT) innovation ecosystem in the State. The first step is identifying and recognising the AT-focused innovators through the exhibition which will be followed by the AT Summit 2020. The primary outcome of these events is to bring important stakeholders in the AT sector onto a platform and enable collaborations to empower innovators. The summit also marks the first major step in creating the first and largest social-innovation ecosystem in the country.

Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Building ecosystems has always been the forefront approach for Telangana in creating culture of innovation.”