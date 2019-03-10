TS inks MoU with MCEME

The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, and State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Saturday, in an attempt to harness the skill development in the Army and for awarding Diploma in Engineering/Technology to EME technicians on retirement.According to a press note, Commandant of MCEME Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of MCEME Major General T.S.A. Narayanan, Commissioner of Technical Education, Telangana, Navin Mittal, Secretary of SBTET D. Venkateshwarlu and others were present during the signing of MoU.

Under the MoU, Diploma in Network Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronic Engineering streams will be awarded to EME technicians by SBTET helping resettlement of a soldier in the civil society.

