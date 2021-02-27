TS industrialist named Coir Board member

HYDERABAD

27 February 2021 23:42 IST

‘Will strive to solve problems of MSME sector’

Senior joint secretary of Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) Mirupala Gopal Rao has been appointed member of Coir Board, a body under Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

A release from TIF thanked Union Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari for the appointment.

Federation general secretary S.V. Raghu said he looked forward to Mr.Rao playing a constructive and active role in the development of the MSME sector and contribute his best to the Coir Board.

Mr.Rao said it was an honour for TIF to work with Mr.Gadkari for development of the MSME sector that served as the backbone of the country’s economy. He will pay special attention and efforts in solving problems of the sector, he asserted.