Hyderabad

TS industrialist named Coir Board member

Senior joint secretary of Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) Mirupala Gopal Rao has been appointed member of Coir Board, a body under Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

A release from TIF thanked Union Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari for the appointment.

Federation general secretary S.V. Raghu said he looked forward to Mr.Rao playing a constructive and active role in the development of the MSME sector and contribute his best to the Coir Board.

Mr.Rao said it was an honour for TIF to work with Mr.Gadkari for development of the MSME sector that served as the backbone of the country’s economy. He will pay special attention and efforts in solving problems of the sector, he asserted.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2021 11:42:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ts-industrialist-named-coir-board-member/article33951563.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY