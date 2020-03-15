TS health sector not in pink of health: Bhatti

HYDERABAD

15 March 2020 23:44 IST

Govt. urged to improve infrastructure and availability of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines at PHC level

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka has observed that the medical and health in Telangana is not in the pink of health, in spite of the tall claims made by the government often and it needs immediate treatment from the primary health centre (PHC) level to the super speciality hospital level.

Speaking as part of the voting on demands for grants pertaining to 25 departments taken up in the Legislative Assembly on Sunday, he requested the government to improve infrastructure and availability of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines at the PHC level so that people were saved from fleecing by private hospitals. The condition of major hospitals like Osmania General Hospital was also no different either as one could see street dogs roaming in some wards there during nights. He also wanted the government to ensure proper functioning of the 104 and 108 services.

On the education sector, Mr. Vikramarka said in the absence of Vice-Chancellors administration of all universities in the State was suffering. Stating that the IIIT established at Basar by the previous Congress government had been helping rural students pursue their dreams of engineering education, he suggested the State government to establish three more IIITs in Telangana to cover all areas since two more IIITs established then had gone to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation.

Complimenting the government for having its focus on the agriculture sector, the Congress Floor Leader said agriculture department was in need of more extension (field) staff to help farmers on-field and establishing more agriculture polytechnics in rural areas, at least one in every district headquarters, to ensure availability of more such hands. He also wanted the government to hold Group-I services examination since it was not held since formation of the State.

He requested Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy to call for a meeting on establishing a constitution club for the benefit of legislators, particularly those in the opposition, as getting information to speak on issues would be difficult for them.

Another Congress member D. Anasuya alias Seethakka pointed out that there were no proper buildings for PHCs and Area Hospitals in the tribal areas and there was shortage of ambulances too. She requested the government to sanction at least one ambulance for every two mandals and in-patient (beds) facilities in PHCs in the tribal areas and wanted upgrading of MGM Hospital at Warangal.

Legislators of TRS B. Ganesh, M. Janardhan Reddy, M. Sanjay Kumar, M. Kishan Reddy, B. Goverdhan, G. Balaraju, P. Sudarshan Reddy, Ch. Kranthi Kiran, N. Narender, K. Venkatesh and B. Harshavardhan Reddy spoke on demands complimenting the government.