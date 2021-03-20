‘TS has not closed down procurement centres’

Hyderabad

20 March 2021 00:31 IST

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Telangana government has not announced the closure of procurement centres.

He was responding to a question in the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda MP and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy seeking information on whether the government was aware of Telangana government’s decision to shut down the procurement centres.

The Minister said that there are 6,044 procurement centres in Telangana of which 1,953 are IKP Self Help Groups while 4,091 are Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). During Kharif 2021, he said that 8,84,532 farmers sold 4,75,14,450 quintals of paddy. Among these, 8,51,786 were farmers with less than five acre holdings and 32,756 farmers had more than five acre holdings.

The contribution of less than five-acre farmers was 4,04,79,816 quintals while farmers with more than five acres contributed 70,34,633 quintals.