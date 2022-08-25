TS has 800 Amazon Pay Smart Stores

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 25, 2022 22:06 IST

Around 800 stores in Telangana, including 500 here, are part of the Amazon Pay Smart Stores programme.

Focused on providing an offline shopping experience to Amazon customers who want to touch and feel products before purchasing, the programme enables the stores to be discovered by the customers. It also seeks to improve the instore sales by offering affordability propositions across an array of payment options.

Across the country 18,000 merchants have onboarded the Amazon Pay Smart Store programme since 2020. In South India, there are 4,000 such stores, said Girish Krishnan, Director-Rewards and Merchant Services of Amazon Pay India.

The programme strengthens Amazon Pay’s stress on digitally empowering offline small and medium businesses, retailers and micro merchants and unlocking new growth opportunities for them. In a media interaction here on Thursday, he said the merchants registered under the programme have reported a growth in their overall sales. The SMBs deal in mobiles, electronics, laptops, large appliances, clothing, shoes, grocery and kitchen items.

