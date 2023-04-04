HamberMenu
TS govt. to host two-day Food Conclave from April 28

The event, being organised in Hyderabad, will provide a platform for intense deliberations on identifying challenges and growth opportunities in agri-food sector

April 04, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao at the unveiling of Food Conclave promotional material in Hyderabad.

Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao at the unveiling of Food Conclave promotional material in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

A two-day event ‘The Food Conclave 2023’, with focus on agri-food sector, will be organised by the Telangana government in the city from April 28.

It will provide a platform for intense deliberations on identifying key challenges and opportunities for growth of the Indian agri-food sector in this decade and feature 27 panel discussions, five roundtables and more than 40 one-on-one meetings between government and industry leaders.

It will bring together top 100 agri-food leaders, Industries and IT Minister K .T. Rama Rao tweeted, after unveiling promotional material for the event.

The event will host five thematic tracks around agriculture, edible oil, dairy, aquaculture and meat and poultry. The World Economic Forum-India, Indian Vegetable Oil Producers Association (IVPA), Indian Dairy Association, Heifer International and Society of Aquaculture Professionals have identified key areas for discussion.

With the current global situation presenting a unique set of challenges and opportunities, it required a coordinated and calculated effort to capitalise on opportunities for the State and country alike. The need of the hour is for key stakeholders to get together and chart out a clear path. “Through this event we intend to create such a platform,” the Minister said in a release.

