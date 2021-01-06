TS govt. sets tower density target of 1.7 by 2024: CS

The State government has set a target of achieving a tower density of 1.7 by 2024 in line with the recommendation made by the National Broadband Mission.
The current tower density in the State is pegged at 0.71 per 1,000 population. This is higher than the national average of 0.42%, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Wednesday.
The State has 24,961 towers as of now and 34,902 towers were still to be erected. Necessary approvals would be given for 109 sites where towers were to be put up and the government was determined to lay special emphasis on 140 gram panchayats that remained uncovered so far.
The Chief Secretary chaired the second meeting of the State Broadband Committee at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday. He said that the government was committed for the fiberisation of base station towers and extending necessary support for better communication coverage in the State.
The current fiberisation of base station towers is at 35% and is expected to reach 70% target set by the National Broadband Mission. The government was prepared to include the representations received from the Energy and Panchayat Raj departments to sort out issues in this regard. Transport and Roads & Buildings department principal secretary Sunil Sharma, IT department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials were present.
