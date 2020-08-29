TS govt. relaxes quarantine norms for foreign returnees

HYDERABAD

29 August 2020 23:34 IST

Exemptions for certain categories without negative COVID report too

With the State government relaxing quarantine norms for passengers travelling by Vande Bharat or Air Transport Bubble flights, asymptomatic international passengers arriving in Hyderabad have the consolation of heading home if they meet the criteria as laid down by the government.

As per the latest guideline by the State government in line with the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), various relaxations have been provided to asymptomatic international arrival passengers. Passengers on business trips to Telangana with return tickets within four days of their arrival will not be quarantined at all if they produce a negative RT-PCR test report conducted 96 hours prior to departures.

Asymptomatic passengers travelling with negative RT-PCR test report conducted 96 hours prior to departures will be exempted from institutional quarantine and will undergo 14 days of home quarantine. Special consideration of 14 days of home quarantine has been mandated for some categories of asymptomatic passengers without negative RT- PCR test report. These include expectant women, parents travelling with children aged 10 years or below; or those travelling on medical emergencies.

However, rest of the asymptomatic passengers without negative RT-PCR test results will have to undergo 7 days each of institutional quarantine followed by home quarantine.

Currently, Hyderabad International Airport is connected with UK and UAE under Air Bubble agreements. British Airways has resumed its operations between Hyderabad and London four times in a week. Other airlines operating between Hyderabad and UAE —Etihad, Emirates and Flydubai — are likely to resume operations shortly. Apart from that, the airport is handling charter flights under Vande Bharat Mission which includes Air India flights and other foreign airliners as per the regulatory norms.

From the time of lockdown till date, over 55,000 Indian citizens stranded at various foreign lands have arrived in the city and over 10,000 people of various nationalities have departed to various countries from Hyderabad.

International departures at Hyderabad International Airport are being handled through the fully sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) with thermal screening and social distancing in place.

All arriving passengers and aircraft crew are brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each. Each passenger/crew is screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials as per the directives of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare prior to Immigration formalities. Glass shields are provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and Immigration officers. Each counter has specified social distancing norms in place.