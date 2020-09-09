TS govt. forms task force on high fee at pvt. hospitals

The State government on Wednesday constituted a three-member task force to check the complaints of exorbitant fee charged by private hospitals treating COVID patients.
The government has nominated three IAS officers Rahul Bojja, D. Divya and Sarfaraz Ahmed as members of the task force. The decision follows the heated argument in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday about the absence of any checks on fleecing by private hospitals in treating COVID patients.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government had tried its best to ensure that treatment was carried out in government hospitals and had kept on hold the decision to allow private hospitals to treat such patients. However, it had to allow treatment in private hospitals following instructions issued by the courts of law.
The CM assured the House that necessary action would be initiated with immediate effect to ensure that costs in private hospitals were controlled. Accordingly, orders had been issued late on Wednesday evening constituting a task force of bureaucrats.
The task force would verify whether corporate hospitals were collecting fees in line with charges stipulated by the government. It would also study whether safety protocols were being adhered to by these hospitals. The task force would submit its report to the Chief Secretary on developments relating to the orders from time to time.
