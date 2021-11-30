‘TS govt. delayed land allotment for Tribal University’

Hyderabad

30 November 2021 00:24 IST

Says Minister in response to Uttam’s question

The delay of land allocation to the Tribal University by the Telangana government is the reason for it being non-operational, said Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu.

In reply to a question by the Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Minister said that the process of establishment of Central Tribal University in Telangana was started simultaneously with that of Central University and Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh. However, land allotment was delayed by the Telangana government and the process of Tribal University in Telangana was delinked with that of Central University and Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, land has been offered by the Telangana government and the Site Selection Committee of MHRD selected the site in Bhupalpally district. The DPR has been prepared and the inter-ministerial consultations have also been completed.

The proposal has been moved for the financial approval of the Department of Expenditure, he said.

In a statement, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that after seven-and-a-half years in power, the BJP government has just moved the proposal for financial approval to the Department of Expenditure and this shows that no funds have been allocated by the BJP government. He said both the Centre and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao cheated tribal people by not fulfilling the promises made.