TS government set to promote ‘Walk to Work’ concept

Developers of integrated townships assured a range of concessions

The Telangana government has come up with an elaborate policy for development of integrated, self-contained townships outside the Outer Ring Road providing office, residential, institutional and commercial facilities at one place, along with all the infrastructural amenities.

Rules and guidelines for the policy — The Telangana Comprehensive Integrated Township Policy Rules - 2020 — based on ‘Walk to Work’ concept, stipulate that the townships should be developed in a minimum 100 acres, at least five kilometres away from the nearest outer boundary of the Outer Ring Road. The area identified should have an access road of minimum 30 metres width for area below 300 acres, and 36 metres if above. In case it is not available, the developer should undertake to provide the access from the nearest 30-metre road.

A minimum of 25 % and up to 50 % of the net area of the township, after provision of facilities such as roads, green spaces and open spaces, should be utilised for setting up a Work Centre — an all inclusive term for offices, commercial spaces, market, industry, transportation, and recreation spaces. Of the remaining portion, not less than 50 % of the net area should be set apart for residential purposes. The township should also provide educational and healthcare facilities, public utilities, and public transport.

The norm for 10 % area for parks/gardens/playgrounds should be adhered to, and any allocation beyond will be exempted from the Change of Land Use charges. Design efficiency should aim at eco-friendly building concepts, energy conservation, zero waste, and better management of stormwater. Of the total plotted area, a maximum of 50 % would be allowed to be sold as open plots.

All income groups

A minimum 10 % of the total dwelling units should be in the category of EWS and LIG. For all townships, there should be a Township Residents and Users Association (TRUA) to ensure maintenance and upkeep.

A range of concessions are on the platter for the developers, including partial/complete waivers of development fee and property tax.

Exemption will be 90 % on development charges on land, 100 % on built up area for EWS and LIG housing, 75 % for MIG, and 50 % for HIG dwelling units. Cent percent rebate on property tax is applicable for common facilities, and 50 % for all other properties, for five years. Five-year deferment is allowed on impact fee, while 100 % exemption is given on capitalisation charges.

Automatic conversion of land use will be done once the necessary charges are paid. Inclusion of government/assigned land up to 10 % of the township is allowed with a cap of 10 acres, if the developer is willing to allocate the same extent at the end of his site.

Proposals for the township projects to HMDA will be processed under TS-bPASS, and cleared within 60 days. Timeframe for preliminary approval is 21 days, and for final approval of DPR, 30 days.