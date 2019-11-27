TS-Genco plans commercial operation of two BTPS units by January

The Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) has decided to commence the commercial operation of the first two units of 4×270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) by January next in its bid to meet some more energy demand on its own during the peak rabi operations and the coming summer season.

As part of the process for commercial operation, the Genco authorities have taken up the last leg of technical tests on the two units, which have already been synchronised with the grid. Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao inspected the ongoing work at the plant site near Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Tuesday and reviewed the progress at the construction coordination meeting.

Work progress

The CMD expressed disappointment over the pace of work being executed by the agency BHEL. The Genco officials stated that the progress of work was poor and trailing behind the committed schedules. The CMD cautioned the BHEL authorities that penalties would be levied as per the agreed norms in case of deviation in meeting the schedules.

Mr. Prabhakar Rao asked the BHEL officials as well as those of its sub-vendors to speed up the remaining work since monsoon was over. He told the contract agency, BHEL, to keep the first two units synchronised with the grid at full load so that their commercial operation could be taken up by January 2020. He also wanted them to light-up the boiler of the third unit by December 15 and synchronise the third and fourth units with the grid by March 2020.

The first unit of the BTPS was synchronised with the grid on September 19 and the process for the second unit was taken up on October 19. Directors of TS-Genco M. Sachidanandam (Projects) and A. Ajay (Civil) accompanied the CMD on his visit. Senior executives of BHEL also participated in the coordination committee meeting.